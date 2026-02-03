Russia, Iran develop cooperation in healthcare — health minister

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali discussed key issues of cooperation in healthcare ahead of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Tehran, the Russian Health Ministry’s press service told reporters.

"We are discussing cooperation with Iran in more than just the education sphere. We seek to strengthen the friendship and mutual defense between our countries. Interest in Russian medical education is high today. We have over 75,000 students from 150 countries," Murashko emphasized.

In turn, Jalali pointed to the growing number of Iranian youth choosing to study in Russia. "I have always said that students are a valuable asset for developing bilateral relations. Nearly 10,000 Iranian students are currently studying in Russia," he noted.

The press service stressed that Russia and Iran are also strengthening their cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment production. Memorandums of cooperation have been signed between the relevant centers and companies.