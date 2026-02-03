Russia has not received response from US on fate of New START — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend the restrictions outlined in the New START Treaty remains in effect. However, Moscow has yet to receive a response from Washington, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"The initiative put forward by President Putin remains on the table. We have not yet received any response from the Americans regarding this proposal," Peskov stated.

On September 22, 2025, during a meeting with the Security Council, Putin affirmed Russia's readiness to abide by the treaty’s quantitative limits for an additional year beyond its scheduled expiration in February. He underscored, however, that this commitment is contingent upon similar actions by Washington.

New START limits the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, some other missiles, and nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States can possess. It expires on February 5.