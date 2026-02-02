MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian secret services are actively engaged in orchestrating terrorist attacks within Russia and involving Russian nationals in these operations, according to veteran officer of Russian special services, Andrey Pirozhkov.

He emphasized that these agencies employ sophisticated online tactics - using social media platforms and messaging apps - to identify and recruit potential accomplices for sabotage and terrorist activities. Pirozhkov noted that they often resort to blackmail, deception, and even false flag operations, sometimes impersonating Russian law enforcement to mislead targets.

He further explained that the explosive devices used in these attacks are equipped with backup tracking systems and lack detonation delays, ensuring that any accomplice involved is eliminated along with the device itself. Pirozhkov highlighted that such deception is systematic and widespread, urging the public to remain vigilant and skeptical of online communications, especially those claiming to be from law enforcement agencies.

The expert concluded by warning that all individuals involved in these criminal acts will inevitably be identified and prosecuted under Russian law, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining security and order.