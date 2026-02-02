Russia hopes to avoid wars over energy resources for AI — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Human history is full of conflicts, and Russia does not consider it right to plan them, even in the face of an impending shortage of energy resources driven by the needs of artificial intelligence, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"I would not want us to plan wars," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said in response to a TASS question. "I hope that in some areas they can be avoided," he added.

At the same time, Medvedev acknowledged that "the history of humanity is riddled with conflicts."

He also noted that with the development of AI, "consumption will grow significantly, as this is a very energy-intensive activity." "Given the scale of artificial intelligence applications and computing in general, the generation of large amounts of electricity will be required," he added.