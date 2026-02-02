Lavrov sees pressure on Cuba, blockade of energy supplies as unacceptable

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow believes that attempts to put pressure on Cuba and block fossil fuels from coming to the country are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a phone call with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Russia reaffirmed its fundamental position that attempts to put economic and military pressure on Cuba, including by blocking energy supplies to the island, are unacceptable as they may significantly worsen the economic and humanitarian situation in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported after the conversation.

The ministry added that Russia also "reiterated its firm commitment to providing political and material support to Cuba."

The foreign ministers of Russia and Cuba also touched upon pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, and discussed the schedule of communication between the two countries.

On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from the countries providing oil to Cuba. The document also declared a state of emergency over an alleged threat from Cuba. Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they not only could make Cuba face "a total blockade of energy supplies" but also "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extreme life conditions" for the Cuban people.

Cuba’s already complicated energy situation deteriorated after the US military seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Blackout intervals increased to over ten hours across the island, including in the capital Havana.