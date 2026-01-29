Expiration of New START to undermine legal framework of strategic stability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Washington’s refusal to extend the New START treaty will only lead to a gap in the legal framework in the sphere of strategic stability, which is hardly in the interests of the entire world, not just Russia and the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

In the event of a US decision not to extend New START, "of course, a deficit in the treaty-legal base in this area will emerge," the Kremlin spokesman warned. "This will be a serious deficit, which is unlikely to meet the interests of the peoples of our two countries, as well as the entire globe, because we are talking about overall strategic stability," Peskov added.

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not view the expiration of the New START treaty in February as a problem, stating that he would prefer to conclude a more favorable agreement. At the same time, Washington has consistently insisted that China’s nuclear capabilities should be included in any future treaty. However, the US does not consider it necessary to take into account the strategic nuclear forces of its NATO allies, the UK and France.

Russia proposed continuing to comply with the document’s limits for another year after the treaty expires but has not received any official response from Washington. As for China’s participation, Moscow considers this to be Beijing’s own decision and says it respects any choice China makes.