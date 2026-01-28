US blockade of Cuba would be gross violation of international law — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A potential maritime blockade of Cuba by the United States would constitute a new, grossest violation of international law. Common sense must prevail, stated the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Thus, the diplomat commented on media publications about Washington's alleged plans to increase pressure on Havana.

"We hope that the mentioned publications are unfounded," Zakharova stated. "Common sense must still prevail in Washington. Otherwise, it would constitute a new, grossest violation of international law, placing US national legislation and the sanctions regime they have introduced above existing international legal norms, committing an inhumane encroachment on the dignified life of Cuban citizens, and provoking a humanitarian crisis on the island."