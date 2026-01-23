Putin congratulates To Lam on re-election as leader of Vietnamese Communist Party

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

"Dear comrade To Lam, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The results of the voting by delegates of the 14th Congress of the CPV fully confirm your political authority and recognition of your merits in shaping and implementing the state course for the accelerated socio-economic development of Vietnam and protecting its interests on the international stage," a telegram published on the Kremlin website stated.

Putin noted that Russia highly values To Lam’s personal contribution to reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. "We will, of course, continue our joint work to expand the full range of bilateral relations for the benefit of the Russian and Vietnamese peoples, and to ensure stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian president added.

On January 23, 2026, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam was re-elected for a new five-year term; the decision was made on Friday at the closing session of the 14th Party Congress. To Lam has led the CPV since August 2024, when he became its General Secretary following the death of 80-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong, who had been in charge of the Party since 2011.