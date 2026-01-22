No dialogue between Russia, Denmark — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia and Denmark do not talk to each other at any level, as Denmark views Russia as its adversary, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Russian state television.

"As regards interaction with the Danish side on this topic [around Greenland - TASS], there is none to speak of. The Danish side shows no interest in talking about this," Barbin said. "Denmark sees us as an adversary, and they don’t want to have any contacts with us at the state, governmental, or political level on matters of interest such as this," the diplomat said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 21 that Russia isn’t concerned about the Greenland hoopla.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. Greenland is now part of Denmark with rights of the autonomous territory. Trump asserts the US needs to own Greenland to strengthen national security and efficiently deploy the Golden Dome ABM system.