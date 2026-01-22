Russia, Palestine share special relations with deep roots — Putin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia and Palestine are developing special bilateral relations with deep historical roots, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I am very glad to see you, welcome to Russia, to Moscow. Relations between Russia and Palestine have deep roots and they are of a special quality," Putin said while opening his official meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow.

The Russian president noted that the Soviet Union recognized the Palestinian state as early as 1988.

"And today we adhere to the same position," Putin stressed.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is on an official visit to Moscow on January 21-22. The last time the Palestinian leader visited Moscow was in May 2025, during events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, when the presidents held talks.