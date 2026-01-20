Russia to consider Trump’s proposal to join Board of Peace — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia will consider in detail US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative and his invitation to join it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"US officials have invited some 60 countries to join the Board of Peace, with tasks mentioned in the charter spanning beyond one region," the senior Russian diplomat said. "Anyway, all that should be considered very carefully," he added. Vershinin answered in the affirmative to a question asking him whether Russia would consider the US invitation in detail before making a decision.

Earlier reports said that leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, had received invitations from the US to join the body. The board is expected to begin work within the second phase of the peace plan agreed in October 2025 by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey.