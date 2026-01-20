Russia concerned about some Japanese forces’ desire to return to militarization — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20 /TASS/. The desire by some political forces in Japan to return to militarization raises concern in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference to sum up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

The top diplomat expressed "concern about the fact that, as in Germany, unhealthy trends can also be seen in Japan, where some political forces seek to resume the militarization of society."

"We have been keeping an eye on Japan’s military, political and strategic cooperation with the US, as well as on joint military activities in Japan and the surrounding region, which involve non-regional players, including not only the United States but also other members of the North Atlantic Alliance," Lavrov observed.

US missile systems

The fact that the United States’ Typhon land-based missile systems, particularly designed to launch shorter- and intermediate-range missiles, still remain in Japan, where they were claimed to be deployed temporarily, "directly affects Russia's security interests," Lavrov pointed out.

"We have made it clear to our Japanese neighbors through diplomatic channels that the September deployment of US-made Typhon land-based missile systems to Japan was unacceptable," he stressed.