Denmark boycotts products of companies remaining on Russian market — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Denmark is boycotting products of national companies that remain on the Russian market, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

When asked how Copenhagen's sanctions policy is affecting the supply of goods, such as Lego and Skagen watches, to Russia, he replied: "Danish authorities are consistently tightening measures to prevent Danish goods from entering Russia through third countries. The few Danish companies that separate business from politics and courageously remain in Russia are publicly condemned, and their products are subject to boycott in Denmark," the ambassador noted.

Any trade and economic contacts with Russia and Russian companies are "shunned in Denmark," the diplomat said.

"This attitude extends even to goods and services that are not subject to EU sanctions against our country. Under these conditions, trade and economic relations with Denmark will continue to worsen," the diplomat concluded.