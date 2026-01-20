US peace plan aims to eliminate Ukrainian conflict’s root causes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The US peace plan on Ukraine takes aim at eliminating the root causes of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is certainly one of the areas of our dialogue with the United States," Lavrov told the press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy’s work in 2025.

"As I have already said, we appreciate that under [US President Donald] Trump the United States became the single country that not only showed understanding that the interests of the Russian side must be considered, but also proposed solutions that take into account the root causes of the current crisis," the Russian foreign minister noted.

"We support this approach and consider it absolutely justified," Lavrov added.