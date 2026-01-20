Russia, Iran have promising trade plans, no reason to stop investment projects — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran have good plans in the areas of trade and investment, and there is no reason to stop projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said when asked by an Iranian journalist how US tariffs could affect bilateral trade and investment ties between Russia and Iran.

"We trade with you - you and we. Trade will develop as we decide. We have good plans with the Islamic Republic of Iran not only in trade but also in investment," he said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant is actively expanding, and work is underway on a crucial section of the international North-South transport corridor between Russia, Azerbaijan, the minister said, adding that many other projects are in the works. "I don't see any reason why we or our Iranian friends should stop those projects," he noted.

Indeed, US President Donald Trump uses duties and tariffs as policy instruments, Lavrov stated. "Whenever unilateral coercive measures are used in trade and economic relations, it indicates that the initiator of those measures is not entirely confident in its competitive ability in global markets," he added.