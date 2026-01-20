Kremlin does not confirm suggestion Dmitriev might meet with Trump in Davos

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not confirmed a suggestion by media outlets that Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is planning a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos.

"No, I can't confirm that," Peskov told a briefing.

However, he explained that Dmitriev indeed has "plans to meet with some representatives from the American delegation."