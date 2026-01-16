Putin to attend CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Turkmenistan in October — ambassador

ASHGABAT, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held to be hosted by Turkmenistan in early October, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin announced.

"In October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkmenistan, and a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of CIS member countries is scheduled on October 9 at the Avaza National Tourist Zone (in Turkmenbasy - TASS) that will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

Meanwhile, a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin will travel to Ashgabat on January 28-29 for high-level bilateral consultations on regional security, Volynkin said. "In the first half of 2026, we expect Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit as part of a meeting of the heads of government of CIS member countries," the Russian diplomat added.