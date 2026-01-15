EU countries driving Europe closer to war, OSCE should address that — Russian envoy

VIENNA, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky has urged the Swiss chairmanship of the organization to take into account the fact that certain European states are provoking a big war in Europe.

"Let me express hope that the Swiss chairmanship will not ignore the elephant in the room - the prospect of a new major war in Europe, which certain European capitals are rapidly bringing closer through irresponsible actions in their Russophobic frenzy," Polyansky said at the Special Plenary Meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

"This catastrophe can be avoided by reaffirming a commitment to the principles of international law, based on the UN Charter in its full scope and interconnection, and by recognizing the non-negotiable principle of equal and indivisible security," Polyansky said. "From there, we could move toward the development of mutually beneficial international relations, which are only possible on the basis of mutual consideration of interests, a joint search for balanced solutions to challenges and conflicts, and a rejection of ‘double standards,’" he added.

"We wish the Swiss chairmanship success in this difficult task," the Russian envoy concluded.