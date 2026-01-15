Any foreign troops in Ukraine to become legitimate targets for Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia warns that any foreign military contingents in Ukraine will be considered legitimate targets for the Russian army, and "multinational forces" will be no exception, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

Zakharova recalled that on January 6, on the sidelines of the "coalition of the willing" gathering in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Vladimir Zelensky signed a declaration of intent that provides for the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine, "essentially Western occupation troops."

"We would like to warn that in the event of attempts to implement this criminal scheme by the so-called coalition of the willing, the responsibility for the lives of British subjects will lie entirely with London. Our position is consistent and well-known: any foreign contingent in Ukraine will be considered legitimate targets for the Russian military. The British component will be no exception," she said.

"Fully aware of the unacceptability of such a scenario for Russia, the British are using it as another tool to undermine the peace process involving the United States and to continue hostilities until the last Ukrainian," Zakharova stated.