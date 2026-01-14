Europe's push for ceasefire before peace deal aimed at preserving Kiev regime — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Statements by European politicians that everything except a ceasefire is secondary in resolving the Ukrainian conflict are intended to buy time to support and preserve the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Namibian counterpart Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"The Europeans, especially Germany and the UK, constantly say that their top priority right now is a truce, a 60-day ceasefire, over and over they say this. Of course, this is not serious, although we are ready to talk with these representatives. But when they say that anything other than a ceasefire is secondary, it is clear what they want. Their aim is just to buy extra time to support the Kiev regime and preserve its essence," Lavrov said.

"In fact, all the initiatives that Europe is discussing, including those debated in Paris with the participation of Mr. [US Special Presidential Envoy Steve] Witkoff and Mr. [US businessman Jared] Kushner, are aimed solely at preserving, in that part of Ukraine which they hope will remain after the settlement, the current Nazi regime, which obediently carries out the will of the West, above all that of Brussels, represented by the European Union and NATO. Meanwhile, this collective Brussels is interested in preparing for war against Russia. They openly talk about it," the Russian foreign minister said.