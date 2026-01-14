Discriminatory use of sanctions reflects deterioration of US competitive position — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The use of unfair and discriminatory sanctions by the United States reflects the consistent deterioration of Washington's competitive position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"When a powerful country like the United States acts in such unscrupulous ways, in unscrupulous competition, it only means that the competitive position of the United States is steadily deteriorating," he said when asked about US President Donald Trump's statements on the introduction of 25% tariffs on all countries cooperating with Iran.

Meanwhile Lavrov noted that there are "more just methods of defending one's positions than such direct discriminatory use of sanctions levers," adding that "this cannot continue for long" as it will lead to an even more serious crisis in international economic and political relations.