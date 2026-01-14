Macron is playing for publicity, there are no serious proposals for contacts — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described as an attempt to show off French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about his intention to contact Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"President Macron has once again stated that he will definitely contact Putin within a few weeks. This isn't the first time he's said this," Lavrov told a news conference. "First of all, all grown-ups, and especially when grown-ups hold government positions, and especially when they want to discuss issues of war and peace, then perhaps they should simply make the appropriate proposals," Lavrov emphasized. "When someone like Mr. Macron, declares: 'I'll talk, we'll have to talk with Putin anyway, and I'll propose something in a few weeks,' that's not serious. That's an attempt to show off, that’s megaphone diplomacy, which has never led to anything good."

On January 6, Macron declared his intention to hold a conversation with Putin as soon as possible. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin would confirm if it received proposals for dialogue between the leaders of Russia and France.