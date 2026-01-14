State Duma ratifies agreement with Belarus on protection from external persecution

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has ratified an agreement between Russia and Belarus on safeguarding their citizens against unjustified persecution by foreign states and international judicial bodies.

President Vladimir Putin submitted the agreement for consideration on January 9.

The document, signed last March, is based on the principles of international law governing friendly relations and cooperation between states under the UN Charter, including non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and the sovereign equality of states.

The explanatory note states the document will enhance constructive cooperation between the two countries in protecting their citizens and ensuring their rights and freedoms in cases of unjustified criminal prosecution by third parties. The agreement also addresses the immunity of officials.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the ratification of the document "will allow us to achieve greater effectiveness in protecting our citizens from unjustified persecution. It is important for us to continue along this path, cooperating with our other allies — the states that are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CIS, and other friendly countries. This approach will reduce lawlessness worldwide — everyone will understand that we stand shoulder to shoulder for our citizens and will not allow anyone to unreasonably hold them accountable or carry out provocations against them."

"There is increasing tension globally, and many previously established rules, principles, and agreements are currently being disregarded or absent," he added.

"This is why we need to unite with our allies and partners, and develop solutions that will enhance protection against the lawlessness occurring in the world today. As we can see, it is possible to counteract this, including through such decisions. I hope that in the future, even more countries will join these types of agreements," he concluded.