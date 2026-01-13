EU, UK want to establish hostile European security system targeting Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The European Union and the United Kingdom want to create a "security system" in Europe that would be openly hostile to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said following a webinar held by the Global Fact-checking Network (GFCN).

TASS has obtained a copy of her remarks.

"Brussels (EU & NATO), London and others have been dismantling the existing system of regional security in Europe in favour of throwing the changing balance of power their way. Or so they thought. Just as NATO has been, despite all promises made (see James Baker, then US Secretary of State, statements circa 1990, made on camera as well). This homunculus, a ‘new security system’ in Europe, envisioned by the EU and UK, where the European colonial powers supposedly dominate the region is openly hostile towards Russia," the diplomat pointed out.

According to Zakharova, this system "is being built not just ignoring Russia's interests, but through working directly against them, actively undermining them, with an anti-Russian military alliance at its core."