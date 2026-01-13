More than 50 Ukrainian UAVs strike the Belgorod region in day

BELGOROD, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has launched attacks on the Belgorod Region with over 50 drones during the day, the regional crisis center said on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod Region, the settlements of Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Rovenek and Tolokonnoye were attacked by 11 drones, six of which were neutralized. Three cars were damaged by a drone attack in the village of Bessonovka, two of which were destroyed by fire, and the facade and glazing of one of the enterprises were also damaged. In the village of Rovenek, a drone strike damaged the facade, wall and windows of a private house, in the village of Oktyabrsky, a private household was damaged as a result of a drone attack," the report says.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 16 drones, eight of which were shot down. Private households, cars, power lines, and social facilities were damaged by UAV strikes. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 11 drones - a private house was damaged. The village of Kolotilovka also came under two attacks using six munitions.

An aircraft-type drone was shot down by an air defense system over Belgorod. The Valuyskiy district was attacked by nine UAVs, six of which were neutralized and shot down. A garage, a commercial facility, and a passenger car were damaged. The Graivoronsky district was attacked by six drones, two of which were shot down - outbuildings, two private households and two cars were damaged. Two UAVs hit the Volokonovsky district, and one was shot down, while a Gazelle truck was damaged.