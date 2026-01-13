Death toll from Ukrainian attacks reaches 45, including children since start of 2026

LUGANSK, January 13. /TASS/. Over 100 Russian residents, including eight minors, have been injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions since the beginning of the year, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"From January 1 to January 11, 2026, at least 152 civilians were affected by the Ukrainian army’s actions, of which 107 people, including eight minors, suffered injuries, while 45 residents, including three children, were killed," he said. "<...> To kill and injure civilians, the Ukrainian forces most often used attack drones of various types capable of deliberate strikes on the civilian population."

Miroshnik added that at the start of the year Ukrainian troops carried out a number of "terrorist attacks" against civilians in Russia. He singled out the "barbaric strike" on a cafe and a hotel in the village of Khorly in the Kherson region, which killed 29 civilians, including two children; the attack on a car in Tarasovka in the Kherson region that killed a six-year-old girl; as well as a large-scale drone raid on Voronezh and a missile strike on an electricity substation in the Belgorod region. "Civilian sites in the Belgorod, Kherson, and Kursk regions came under the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Nazis," he said.

According to Miroshnik, since the start of 2026, Ukrainian forces have launched at least 4,100 various munitions at Russian territory.