Next meeting of Russia-DPRK intergovernmental commission to be held next November

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea will be held in Pyongyang in November 2026, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, co-chair of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS.

"The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK will be held in 2026 in Pyongyang, around the same time as this year's meeting, in November," he said.

The 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK took place in Moscow on November 27.