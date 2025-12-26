Moscow-Beijing ties see eventful 2025 — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing had some noticeable movement in their relations this year, from implementing mutual visa-free travel for citizens to switching to national currencies in trade, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its main foreign policy outcomes for 2025.

"Under external pressure, practical cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has demonstrated resilience, with all mutual payments fully switching to national currencies," the ministry stated.

The ministry stressed that the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China received a powerful boost thanks to the successful "leaders' diplomacy" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in particular during exchange visits to Moscow and Beijing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the success of the 2024-2025 Cross-Cultural Years contributed to the development of humanitarian ties between the two countries.

"The visa-free travel regime introduced by both sides has created additional opportunities for strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of Russia and China," the statement said.