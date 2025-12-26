Russia concerned about escalation in southern Yemen — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about the escalation of the military-political situation in the southern Yemeni provinces of Hadramout and Mahra, and calls on all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek mutually acceptable solutions to the problems, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

Commenting on the escalation of tensions in southern Yemen, the diplomat said: "Moscow is concerned about the escalation of the military-political situation in the southern Yemeni provinces of Hadramout and Mahra as a result of clashes between various units of the pro-government forces, including formations controlled by the Southern Transitional Council."

"We call on all parties involved to show restraint and seek mutually acceptable compromises to existing problems and contradictions within the framework of constructive inter-Yemeni dialogue," Zakharova added.

According to her, Russia welcomes the joint efforts of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, noted in the statement of the Saudi Foreign Ministry on December 25, 2025, aimed at quickly reducing tensions and stabilizing the situation in southern Yemen, including the dispatch of a joint military group to Aden to assist the Yemeni parties in overcoming the consequences of this crisis.

"We reiterate the need for UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to intensify his efforts to achieve a sustainable normalization of the situation in southern Arabia and to launch an inclusive inter-Yemeni dialogue to advance the process of a comprehensive political settlement," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Zakharova noted that Russia confirms its readiness for further constructive cooperation in the interests of achieving these goals with the official Yemeni authorities and all influential political forces in the friendly country, as well as with Russia's partners in the region, primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE.