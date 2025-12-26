Russia’s relations with allies, partners raised to new level in 2025 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s relations with a number of its allies and partners have been raised to a new level in 2025, the Russian foreign ministry said, summing up its foreign policy results for the outgoing year.

"A major step toward strengthening the shared defense space within the Union State of Russia and Belarus was the enforcement of the treaty of security guarantees, which envisages mutual obligations on defending our countries’ sovereignty and constitutional system, the inviolability of the Union States’ territory and outer borders with the use of all their forces and means," it said. "Relations with North Korea have acquired a new quality after, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, that country provided allied assistance in liberating the Kursk Regions from Ukrainian militants and made a significant contribution in creating conditions for the region’s return to peaceful life."

The ministry also noted a new stage in relations with Iran as marked by the signing and implementation of a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visits to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan opened up new prospects for developing political dialogue, trade, investment and production ties, and humanitarian cooperation with these countries," it said. "The Russian president’s state visit to Kazakhstan yielded a declaration on raising Russian-Kazakh relations to a level of comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations. Following the second Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe, a joint plan of action for 2025-2027 was adopted."

According to the ministry, Moscow hails visible results in what concerns foreign policy support for integration processes on the Eurasian continent. "The Eurasian Economic Union has expanded the range of its external partners. With Russia’s active participation, an agreement on economic partnership with the United Arab Emirates, a temporary trade agreement with Mongolia, and a free trade agreement with Indonesia have been signed," the ministry underscored. "The implementation of the preferential trade agreement with Iran has begun."