Russia unbothered by lack of high-level contacts with Europe — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia isn’t bothered by its lack of dialogue with top European officials, and the country won’t force things on its end, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"If we are talking about contacts at the highest political level, we are definitely experiencing a long pause right now, which is the fault of our opponents, but that doesn’t bother us one bit. We can't chase after them and beg them for something. That’s unbecoming, undignified and also ultimately unnecessary," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat noted that as soon as Europe realizes the need to come back to dialogue, Russia will be prepared to discuss it.

"We are well aware of their stance that it is constantly voiced from the rostrum of such a body, for example, as the European Parliament, where, in my opinion, the anti-Russian fervor leaves no room to breathe," Ryabkov continued.

"When one of them realizes that there is a possible alternative and it is worth trying something new, we [Russia] will be quick to act and respond at all possible levels," the Russian diplomat emphasized.