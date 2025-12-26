Agreements reached in Alaska could serve as basis for settlement in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The understandings reached during the Russia-US summit in Alaska could form the basis for a settlement in Ukraine with the elimination of military threats from NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on the main foreign policy results of 2025.

"During the Russian-American summit in Anchorage on August 15, understandings were reached that could form the basis for settling the conflict around Ukraine by eliminating its root causes, including the military threats to Russia created by NATO expansion and infringing on the rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking population," the statement said.

The ministry recalled that, following the US administration change in January, political dialogue with Washington was restored at the highest levels. "With the help of the US, the Istanbul process resumed. Following three rounds of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, agreements were reached and implemented on the exchange of prisoners of war and the transfer of deceased servicemen's bodies," the diplomats added.

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.