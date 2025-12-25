Russian diplomat calls Latvia’s arrest of Russian national Guschin politically motivated

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia views the arrest by Latvian authorities of Viktor Gushchin, longtime chairman of the Coordination Council of organizations of Russian compatriots in Latvia as an act of political repression and will continue to defend the rights of compatriots on the international stage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The illegal arrest of Gushchin can clearly be classified as an act of political repression and persecution," she said. "We will, of course, continue to defend his rights and advocate both for Gushchin and for our compatriots on all relevant international platforms."

The diplomat noted that for decades, the well-known historian, publicist, and lecturer Gushchin "has played a prominent role in Latvian public life, working exclusively on humanitarian projects related to education, raising awareness, and preserving the Russian language, culture, and history." "And still, he was arrested on yet another fabricated charge," Zakharova added,

"The arrest of our compatriot is obviously aimed at intimidating the Russian-speaking diaspora, destabilizing the situation within the Russian community, and disrupting the annual national conference of our compatriots," the diplomat emphasized. "Following the legacy of their so-called Nazi heroes, Latvian authorities are increasingly using Gestapo-style methods to suppress alternate views. It is clear that the main target of persecution is the Russian-speaking population," Zakharova concluded.