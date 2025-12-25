Lavrov to hold major press conference late January to review Russian diplomacy in 2025

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a press conference in late January to review Russia's diplomatic achievements in 2025, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"I would like to look ahead to 2026 and share that a major press event featuring the Russian foreign minister is planned for the second half of January, specifically in the last third of the month," Zakharova stated.

She emphasized that this traditional press conference will attract a wide array of journalists from both Russia and abroad and will be conducted in an interactive format. "Later, at the very beginning of January, we will announce the exact date and provide information regarding accreditation procedures for the event," she added.