Kremlin to inform media if it receives proposals on Russian, French presidents’ dialogue

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin will inform media if it receives proposals regarding the resumption of the dialogue between the leaders of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We will inform you if it happens," Peskov said at a news briefing.

On July 1, the presidents of Russia and France held a telephone conversation for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as informative.

The Russian and French presidents were in permanent contact until September 2022, but the calls stopped after Macron breached confidentiality and leaked information from one of their conversations.