Russian embassy in CAR denies media reports about recruitment of Africans for special op

BANGUI /CAR/, December 24. /TASS/. The claims by Thierry Vircoulon, an expert from the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), that Russia is allegedly recruiting Africans under false pretenses to take part in the special military operation, are baseless and aimed at driving a wedge into friendly relations between Russia and African states, the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic said.

"French 'expert' on international relations and security issues in Africa, Thierry Vircoulon, made a bold but reckless statement. He baselessly claims that Russia is allegedly recruiting Africans under false pretenses to participate in combat operations. The Frenchman also mentioned the 'International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine.' However, according to him, foreigners are allegedly going there voluntarily and consciously. We assert that such public statements are groundless. They damage not only Thierry Vircoulon’s research reputation but also France’s international image," the statement reads.

The embassy noted that the fake news about the deceptive recruitment of Africans "is aimed at driving a wedge into the traditionally friendly relations between Moscow and African states, which take a balanced stance on the conflict in Eastern Europe." "It is hardly a coincidence that the spread of disinformation coincided with the second Russia-Africa ministerial conference being held in Cairo," the embassy added.