Russia feels support from global majority in working with US on Ukraine — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow feels the support of the global majority in its work with Washington on the Ukrainian settlement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

"Many representatives of the global majority welcome and express hope that Russian-US efforts will yield results that will allow for reliable regulation of the current situation," the top diplomat said. "In our work with the Americans (on the Ukrainian settlement - TASS), we feel the support of the global majority," Lavrov added.

According to the top diplomat, Russia appreciates the support on this issue from partners in the Global South, including Egypt, China, India, Brazil, and the Persian Gulf countries.