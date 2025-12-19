Putin answers nearly 80 questions during Q&A session

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to 77 questions during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference, fielded both from journalists and live broadcast participants, with some asking multiple questions at once.

The hosts read or displayed up to 30 questions on screen, which had been submitted via phone, SMS, social media, and instant messaging platforms. Most questions ultimately came from journalists.

Foreign correspondents were also present, and six of them managed to ask questions directly. In addition to reporters from Belarus, Serbia, and China, journalists from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France had the opportunity to speak with the president.