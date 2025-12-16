Negative global trends making themselves felt in the Arctic as well — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A number of negative trends in the international situation are also making themselves felt in the Arctic as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Russian region under the Foreign Ministry.

"Today's meeting is devoted to the Arctic dimension of interregional cooperation. I want to say right away that negative trends in the international situation, the rise in military-political tensions, and the illegal sanctions pressure are all making themselves felt in the high latitudes. And one of the consequences of the West's confrontational approach has been the degradation of once-effective mechanisms of multilateral cooperation. A number of them, including those in which the Russian Federation participated, have ceased to function, and, in fact, the only remaining intergovernmental format is the Arctic Council," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that although the Arctic Council has been "in a frozen state" since March 2022, it has not ceased its work.

"There have been no attempts to change the membership to the detriment of Russian interests. If our colleagues had any intentions, they have not taken practical shape," he added.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of the Arctic states. Its members are Denmark (along with Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland, and Sweden.

The Arctic Council suspended its work on March 3, 2022, participants resumed written communication in the fall of 2023. In February 2024, a decision was made to resume the working groups, including Russia, through online meetings. The first meetings were held in the spring and summer of 2024.