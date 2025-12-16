BRICS has opportunities for further expansion — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. BRICS has entered the second stage of expansion and has every opportunity for this, including through the establishment of a category of partner countries, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We have now entered, I believe, the second stage of expansion. I will not speculate here about when, who, and in what capacity will have further rapprochement with BRICS. Opportunities exist for this, including through the creation of a category of partner states. BRICS already has quite a few of these - countries that have recently achieved this status," he said in an interview published on the PIR Center website.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, it was among the priorities of Russia’s presidency in the association last year to ensure a smooth integration of the newcomers, or countries that joined the organization after January 1, 2024, into the BRICS architecture. "All BRICS members acknowledge that we have accomplished this task quite effectively," he stated.

He stressed the importance of Indonesia’s joining BRICS as a full-fledged member this year. "It has promptly embarked on cooperation in all areas and is making a valuable and effective contribution," he said.

"I would say this: the integration of the newcomers has already been successfully completed, given the results they are demonstrating," he noted. "I think everyone can see and notice how BRICS is functioning in its expanded form. There can be no criticism here. Practical results are reflected in the final documents. It’s enough to look at the lengthy declarations of the leaders, adopted in Kazan in 2024 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2025 - it’s clear what has been done and what will be done next. This action plan is, by and large, not just a statement of intent, but a de facto roadmap for practical work. Here, we all in BRICS have much to be proud of and room for improvement."

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan enjoy the status of partner countries.