State Duma ratifies agreement on foundations of Russia-Mali relations

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. MPs of the State Duma have ratified the agreement on the foundations of relations between Russia and the Republic of Mali at a plenary session.

The document was submitted to the lower house of parliament for consideration by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agreement was signed on June 23, 2025, in Moscow. According to the agreement, the countries will develop relations based on mutual respect, as well as adhering to each other’s national interests and norms of international law. The sides will also cooperate on issues of arms control, global security, and in the context of addressing new challenges and threats, including international terrorism in all its forms.

According to the document, Russia and Mali plan to promote the development of bilateral trade and economic ties. Additionally, the states will cooperate in the fields of science, industry, finance, energy, agriculture, transport, information technology, mining, and mineral extraction.

To successfully develop relations, the countries will establish a joint Russian-Malian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. The commission’s work will be governed by separate agreements between the governments of the two countries.

The sides will also engage in other areas, including military, cultural, sports, and educational cooperation. The agreement also emphasizes that Russia and the Republic of Mali encourage cooperation between the media of the two countries.