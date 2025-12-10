Russia, US agree to continue efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have agreed to continue efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"As you know, discussions of US proposals on the matter continued on December 2, during US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow. An agreement was reached to continue this cooperation," he noted.

Lavrov pointed out that Moscow appreciated US President Donald Trump’s desire to build dialogue in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically. "Most importantly, there is a fundamental understanding that achieving a sustainable solution is impossible unless the underlying causes of the crisis are addressed. The root causes are well known, as President Putin has repeatedly discussed them," the top diplomat added.