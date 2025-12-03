MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia is currently negotiating a settlement in Ukraine only with the United States, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a news briefing following the meeting held in the Kremlin yesterday.

According to him, Moscow and Washington are holding closed-door talks on the Ukrainian settlement and have agreed not to disclose the details of the process. He also noted that the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine have positively impacted the Russia-US negotiations.

TASS has compiled the key points from what the Russian presidential aide said.

On Putin’s schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his state visit to India on the evening of December 4 with an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence.

On December 5, the second day of his state visit, Putin will hold talks with India’s leadership, take part in the Russian-Indian Business Forum, and pay tribute to peace icon Mahatma Gandhi.

Russia and India plan to sign a program for development of strategic cooperation areas in the economy by 2030.

Putin and Modi will make a statement to the press following their talks in New Delhi. A separate appearance by the Russian leader in front of Russian journalists is not currently scheduled.

In New Delhi, the Russian president will participate in the launch ceremony for the RT India TV channel. The head of state will give a brief welcome speech to the channel’s audience.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit Russia in December on a working visit to touch base with Putin.

On December 12, the Russian leader, at the invitation of his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, will visit Turkmenistan to participate in the International Year of Peace and Trust forum.

On Russia-US negotiations

The Russian-US talks held in the Kremlin yesterday were devoted to one issue only and it was about the Ukrainian conflict settlement: "Only one issue was discussed and it was the issue of resolving the crisis in Ukraine."

Russian-American talks in the Kremlin yesterday were frank and Moscow openly expressed its views on the documents brought from Washington: "We openly expressed our views on the documents the Americans showed us."

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin were useful, "the contacts will continue."

The US has shown readiness to work toward a long-term settlement in Ukraine: "The atmosphere is constructive, and the Americans are prepared to make every effort to achieve a long-term settlement, which aligns with our objectives."

The issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO was discussed: "This is one of the key issues. It was discussed."

Moscow and Washington are holding "closed-door" talks on the Ukrainian settlement: "I can’t speak about the details because we agreed that neither we nor the Americans will comment specifically on what we discussed or how."

The international recognition of Russia’s territorial realities demanded by Moscow implies something more than simply bilateral formalization of the current situation: "I won’t talk specifically [about the form] right now. All these issues are precisely the subject of negotiations, in particular between the Russian and American sides."

On Western recognition of Russian military successes

The successes of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine have positively impacted the Russia-US negotiations: "The course and nature of the negotiations have, of course, been influenced by the Russian army’s successes on the battlefield in recent weeks."

"Through their military exploits" Russian soldiers have contributed to Western partners' "more accurate assessments of the paths to achieving a peaceful settlement."

Europe’s attitude toward the Ukrainian conflict may change in light of the actual advances made by the Russian Armed Forces and the recent contradictory statements by Vladimir Zelensky.

On possibility of contacts with Europe

Russia is currently negotiating a settlement in Ukraine only with the United States: "At the moment, in terms of contacts, communication is taking place only between Washington and Moscow."

Russia remains ready to communicate with Europeans but it is Europe that rejects interaction with Moscow: "Putin repeatedly said, if any European leader wants to talk, please, welcome, visit Moscow."