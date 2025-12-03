Russia committed to developing relations with Syria — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia and Syria have enjoyed good relations for decades, something Moscow values and intends to keep going, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI on Wednesday.

The diplomat noted that Russia and Syria have a long-standing good history of relations, and for decades the ties between the peoples "have developed successfully, fruitfully, constructively."

"We assess these contacts very positively," Vershinin said. "On the whole, this demonstrates that there is a mutual commitment to continue and even increase the scale and number of contacts that existed and still exist between us."

The Russian deputy foreign minister recalled a number of high-level contacts between the authorities of the two countries, including the visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Moscow on October 15 and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the following session of the Russia-Syria intergovernmental commission.

"After that contacts continued, including the visit of a large Russian interdepartmental delegation to Syria," he stated.

Along these lines, Vershinin noted that the intensification of Russian-Syrian contacts at the current stage of relations in many areas of cooperation also has a positive impact on the restoration of stability in the Middle East.

Adjusting to new realities

Commenting on the earlier statements by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani that all previous agreements with Moscow have been suspended, are no longer valid and are in the process of revision, the diplomat clarified that Russia and Syria "are currently taking inventory of all the great accumulated potential that exists between the countries, including in the legal and contractual spheres."

"We are looking at whether there is a need to adjust or upgrade some agreements," he said. "But in general, the vector is the same and it is aimed at developing and strengthening bilateral ties in various fields."

According to Vershinin, Syria needs help and support today due to the protracted years-long internal political conflict.

"Of course, this country needs help in terms of the development of water management, agriculture, transport, and even in terms of the country's defense capability," he noted.

"We are discussing all these issues, we are discussing them in a constructive way, and I think we will certainly succeed here based on the most important thing, which I have already mentioned above, and it is the desire of the two countries and the leadership of both states to keep developing these relations, which have a very good and solid historical foundation," Vershinin concluded.