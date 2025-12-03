Putin's India visit to open with informal talks at PM Modi's residence — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his state visit to India on the evening of December 4 with an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

Ushakov emphasized the special importance of these talks.

"In the evening, upon arrival in New Delhi, our president will meet with Prime Minister Modi in an informal setting at his residence. This conversation will be private, held in a one-on-one format," he said.

"In my view, this is one of the key items on our president’s agenda, as such confidential face-to-face meetings provide an opportunity to discuss the most pressing, sensitive, and important issues in bilateral relations and the international situation," the aide added. "In fact, such meetings are what shape politics," Ushakov noted.

On December 5, the second day of his state visit, Putin will hold talks with India’s leadership, take part in the Russian-Indian Business Forum, and pay tribute to peace icon Mahatma Gandhi.

"Our president is scheduled to visit the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, where he will lay a wreath and sign the guest book," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin is also expected to hold talks with Modi both privately and with delegates, followed by an official breakfast in the Russian leader’s honor, accompanied by a concert program arranged by the Indian government.

In the evening, Putin will meet with delegates, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, after which "a grand reception will be held in honor of the Russian president, to be attended by Prime Minister Modi," Ushakov noted.

Although laying a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial is a standard protocol event, the Russian leader has repeatedly highlighted Gandhi’s significance. In a 2007 interview with Spiegel, Putin, describing himself jokingly as a "pure democrat," remarked that "after Mahatma Gandhi's death, there is no one to talk to." Later, in 2012, he said that if it were possible, he would be interested in speaking with many historical figures, including former Russian rulers.