Rosatom CEO discusses Zaporozhye NPP security issues with IAEA head

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev discussed issues related to ensuring the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Vienna, the state corporation’s press service reported.

"During the visit to Vienna, a meeting took place between Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The parties discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation between Rosatom and the IAEA. In particular, issues of ensuring the security of the Zaporozhye NPP and Rosatom’s participation in relevant IAEA initiatives and programs were addressed," the statement noted.

On December 3, Likhachev took part in the first International Symposium on artificial intelligence, which is taking place in Vienna under the auspices of the IAEA on December 3-4.