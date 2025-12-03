No Arab League Summit in 2025, future dates still undetermined — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Arab League Summit has been postponed and will not be held in 2025, its dates are still under discussion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI.

"The summit will take place, it will take place at a time that is most suitable for us and for our Arab partners. I believe it will be a significant event both for regional and global politics, too," he said.

"[The summit will be held] certainly not this year," the deputy foreign minister added. Vershinin reminded that the summit was scheduled for mid-October. "Then, after consultations between Russia and Iraq, — and Iraq currently chairs the Arab League — we decided to postpone the summit," he continued. "Indeed, this means that it is necessary to choose the optimal moment in terms of the situation both in the region and beyond it, so that such a summit — which is supposed to be the first in history high-level meeting between the Arab states and Russia — can be held as effectively and productively as possible."

"Because it is not only about politics. We have substantial potential in our material-technical and cultural ties with the Arab world, and it is developing and strengthening," Vershinin concluded.