Russia, India plan to sign economic cooperation program — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia and India plan to sign a program for development of strategic cooperation areas in the economy by 2030 during the forthcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The recent visit is important, provides the opportunity to comprehensively discuss the entire extensive agenda of Russian-Indian ties. It is meant to sign and adopt the whole range of bilateral documents in the various spheres in conclusion of the visit, including the Development Program of strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation by 2030," Ushakov said.

Moscow and New Delhi pay high attention to the forthcoming visit, the presidential aide said. "It was planned for a long time and both sides expect it. And we assume it will be rather successful and make it possible to boost friendly relations between the parties, which are on the rise in any case," Ushakov noted.

The bilateral trade turnover gained 12% and reached $63.6 bln, the Kremlin aide said. "We have a lot of large-scale promising projects in the most different areas - these are production cooperation, innovative technologies, transport, peaceful space, fields development, healthcare, labor migration programs and many others," Ushakov noted.

Russians made over 880,000 trips to India as part of tourist exchanges and Indians visited Russia 40,000 times in 2024, the presidential aide said. "This sphere boasts high potential," he added.