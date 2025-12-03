Russia open to communications with Europeans — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia remains ready to communicate with Europeans but it is Europe that rejects interaction with Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"In my opinion, no," Ushakov said, responding to a question whether there are any communications with the European side. "The Europeans reject all communications, although [Russian President Vladimir] Putin repeatedly said, if any European leader wants to talk, please, welcome, visit Moscow," he noted.

"There is no negative attitude towards proposals to communicate from our side," the presidential aide said.