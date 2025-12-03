Putin to discuss key issues of trade, economic cooperation in India — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The discussion of key issues of trade and economic cooperation and the signing of a package of bilateral documents are planned during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"It is expected that during the visit, key aspects of trade and economic cooperation will be discussed in detail," Ushakov said. In total, it is planed that 10 intergovernmental documents and over 15 agreements and memoranda between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries will be signed, he added.

It is planned to approve a program of cultural exchanges until 2030 during bilateral talks in New Delhi, Ushakov noted. The announcement of Russia's accession to the International Big Cat Alliance, an organization created by India to unite countries for the purpose of nature conservation and the preservation of tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, pumas, jaguars, and cheetahs, is expected, he added.

A ceremony to exchange intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents will take place in the presence of the leaders of Russia and India. In particular, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev will sign government agreements on temporary employment of citizens of one state on the territory of the other, as well as on cooperation in combating illegal migration. It is planned to sign a joint action plan through the Interior Ministry for cooperation on countering the drug threat.

The two countries’ health ministries will sign an agreement on cooperation in the area of medical education and science.

Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on training specialists to work on ships operating in polar waters.

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) will enter into an agreement with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on cooperation in the field of food safety.

Moreover, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Department of Space in the area of organization of production of liquid rocket engines.